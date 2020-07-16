Snag the FRESHeBUDS Pro magnetic wireless earbuds for $29.99

Wireless earbuds have become quite popular as of late, especially now that select phone makers have decided to remove the 3.5mm headphone jack from their devices.

Up for your consideration today are the FRESHeBUDS Pro, a set of Bluetooth, weather resistant earbuds on sale to the sweet tune of $29.99.

As the Pro model, these fare well in practically any outdoor activity, even those near and around water. Magnetically held together, they pair to your smartphone once you pull the earbuds apart.

Features

Sweat and water resistant

Unrivaled sound quality for compact size

Battery lasts up to 10 hours

Fully charges in 90 minutes

Connects to your smartphone as soon as you pull apart the earbuds

Answer calls straight from the earbuds w/ a built-in microphone

Comfortably lightweight and secure in your ears

Turn off when placed together, turn on when pulled apart

Not only are these lightweight and comfortable to wear for listening to music, they can also make and receive calls. Additionally, you’ve got physical volume buttons to control audio levels, too.

Where to Buy

The FRESHeBUDS are available as part of a big sale which sees them discounted all the way down to $29.99 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Head there now and pick up a pair and you’ll have something awesome to use for your next playlist or podcast.

