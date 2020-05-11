Get $50 off the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE until 5/16

Aside from Fossil and it’s subsidiaries, one of the very few remaining Wear OS by Google™ watch manufacturers is Mobvoi, the manufacturer of the TicWatch. Their watches are pretty similarly priced to offerings from Fossil, but until May 16, they are offering $50 off the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE.

The TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE is normally $299, and boasts the following features:

Cellular Connectivity

A lightweight design with military-grade durability and an IP68 rating

NFC Payments

24hr heart rate monitoring

TicMotion™ proactive motion tracking

Google Assistant

Layered displays with a low-powered LCD and an AMOLED display, boasting 5-30 days and 2 days of battery life, respectively

It is powered by the Snapdragon Wear™ 2100 processor, which is backed up by 1GB of RAM.

You can read our full review here, but we feel that it is the foremost choice if you need cellular connectivity in a watch, with a superior fitness app and an amazing battery-saving Essential mode.

The TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE can be purchased for $249 directly from Mobvoi, but the coupon expires on May 16.