If you are looking for a new tablet or planning to upgrade, there are a bunch of deals available right now but this OnePlus deal is very rare to get. OnePlus is offering a straight $80 off on the original price of the OnePlus Pad $479 which brings it down to $399 and also bundling a $150 Magnetic Keyboard totally free. Hurry up, this deal is valid for 48 hours check it out before the deal ends.

Earlier this year, OnePlus unveiled its first premium flagship OnePlus Pad tablet in the market. The OnePlus Pad comes in a sole 8GB of RAM + 128GB of storage option in both markets but in the Asian markets, the OnePlus Pad is offered in two variant options.

Check out our- OnePlus Pad Review

Why should you buy the OnePlus Pad tablet?

OnePlus Pad tablet sports a stunning 11.61-inch IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness, and a 144Hz touch sampling rate. In terms of optics, you get a single 13MP rear camera at the back and an 8MP selfie camera. Just like every premium segment tablet, the tablet also has a stylus and magnetic keyboard support.

OnePlus packed a flagship processor that is powerful enough to tackle heavy tasks and gaming-sided things without any hiccups. The device is equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, under the hood. Unfortunately, there’s no SD card slot, so you can’t expand storage.

The tablet is backed by a massive 9,510mAh battery with support of 67W fast charging support. It runs on Andriod 13 based on OxygenOS 13.1 out of the box. At just $399, you are getting solid performance, a large high-resolution 144Hz display, a long-lasting battery life, and long-term software support which is making it a better choice among available tablet deals right now.