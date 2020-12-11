It’s not too late to get these nifty gadgets in time for Christmas

It may not feel like it, but we’re in the final days of the 2020 shopping season. If you’ve yet to figure out what you want to get that special someone, listen up. We’ve picked out a handful of the cooler, more popular items from the AG Deals Store.

You may have to act fast, but as of today you can purchase the following items in time for Christmas arrival. This is a mixed bag of things, but they’re unique and a bit different from what you may have even considered.

Pay close attention because some of these have coupon codes that can save you extra money!

PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick

Phigolf WGT Edition is an entertaining golf simulator where you control the gameplay with your real golf swing. Featuring a state-of-the-art sensor and swing, this immersive game allows you to play a round of golf at home, the office, or just about anywhere else. Phigolf is portable and easy-to-set-up wherever you are with the gameplay taking place on 2 amazing apps. Get the beers in the cooler, turn-up your music, order a pizza or two and get set to recreate the Topgolf experience at home with Phigolf WGT Edition!

Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector

Portable, slim, and as light as an iPhone 7s Plus, you can now turn every moment into a standalone multimedia experience, wherever you are. The Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector casts a 200″ cinema-quality image onto any surface. Prima features 200 lumens, four times the brightness of other portable projectors, delivering a crisp, sharp picture in any lighting condition. With its Android-powered, 64-bit quad-core processor, you can access the Google Play Store, download apps, and stream directly from Prima. The Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector lets you enjoy up to 3 hours of video playback and up to 30 hours of audio playback with its lasting battery life.

Shyn Sonic Toothbrush with 10 Gum Care Brush Heads

Being confident starts with healthier, happier smiles so upgrade your routine with next-generation sonic cleaning. Shyn’s ADA-Approved, Award-Winning Premium Sonic Toothbrush will keep your whole mouth sparkling clean and have your teeth looking their best. With 4 brush modes and 5 intensity levels, this toothbrush provides personalized cleaning. More than sparkling bright teeth, this toothbrush also keeps your gums safe with a gum-protecting pressure sensor and special brush heads.

Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor

An extra screen is a great tool to help you work more efficiently, whether you are coding, sketching, studying, or even gaming. This versatile, ultra-portable 1080p screen can transform your laptop into a fully functional touch panel that optimizes your ability to design, make music, manage data, chat, and more. With USB-C, HDMI, and 3.5mm auxiliary ports, you can connect to your laptop, desktop, phone, tablet, or even your favorite gaming system in an instant. It’s your screen, your charger, your speakers, and it’s fully customizable to be whatever else you need.

FusionX Heated Massage Gun

Fusion X Heated Massage Gun features heated vibration technology that penetrates deeply into your muscles and fascia—treating areas that human hands have difficulty reaching. Use this muscle gun to soothe hard-to-reach-areas, relieve sore muscles, relax stiff joints, and calm muscle spasms. The FusionX percussive massage gun is highly portable and the lithium-ion battery provides up to 5 hours of use per charge. Choose from five massage speeds and five massage heads to target just the right spot with just the right type of pressure.

Mobile Pixels TRIO: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor

The TRIO from Mobile Pixels is an innovative multi-screen laptop accessory designed to boost productivity and make it easier than ever to multitask. Perfect for working professionals, gamers, stock traders, entrepreneurs, coders, and students that are on-the-go, it makes it easy to add an additional screen to your setup, wherever you are. The TRIO uses only one cable for both power and data and is compatible with any Mac, Linux, Chrome, and Android devices via USB connection.

Nix Mini Color Sensor V2

Portable, sleek and sophisticated, the Nix Mini 2 Color Sensor is engineered with life in mind. It’s perfect for those who find inspiration wherever they go. The Nix Mini can easily identify any color with a simple scan, ideal for those who work with color, or for those who simply want to bring it into their everyday lives. Pair the Nix Mini with the Nix Digital app to use Photoshop’s eyedropper tool in real life, or download the Nix Paints app to match to more than 100,000 paint colors and build-out projects. Trust us when we say that this tool is what design pros, photographers, and DIYers are looking for!