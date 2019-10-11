Get your inbox under control with Clean Email

How many unread emails do you have across all of your accounts? Now, quickly, how many of those are important? Like, really important stuff that shouldn’t get lost in the mess.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

We all subscribe to a bunch of notifications, newsletters, and mailing lists. Then there are random email solicitations and one-off messages. On top of all of that, we have to keep in steady contact with friends, family, and co-workers.

Try as we might, our email gets the best of us. Staying on top of everything proves to be a challenge when you don’t have the right principles and disciplines. That’s why tools like Clean Email are so valuable.

An online bulk email cleaner, Clean Email helps you take control of your inboxes with rules and filters and smart grouping. Available in the browser or as an app for your phone, the free service handles up to 1,000 emails. But, let’s be serious for a moment – you have way more than that to deal with.

AndroidGuys readers can go to our Deals Store and find a full version that doesn’t limit your inbox. Normally priced at $7.99 per month, you can have it for one-tenth the cost, at just $9.99.

Clean Email Features

Combine emails from all over your mailbox into a single screen w/ easy-to-select actions to be applied

Explore pre-created smart views of your email inbox

Manage your inbox w/ any number of emails & apply any action with a few clicks

Unsubscribe from unwanted emails & block nosy marketers

Apply selected rules & actions to emails arriving in your mailbox

Define what types of emails you think important in the ‘Protected’, the ‘Friends and Family’ lists & the ‘Coworkers’ sections

Remove thousands of emails by directly communicating w/ your mailbox “server-to-server”

While the one year price is an incredible deal, there’s an even better offer to be had. Indeed, you can purchase a lifetime license for only $29.99. Seriously, for the same price that normal users pay for one year of Clean Email, you get a lifetime of it.

Best Sellers

Save even more!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.