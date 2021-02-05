This audio software rips, converts, burns, copies, and more, just $39.99

If you’re like us, you’ve got a giant collection of CDs that have been collecting dust for more than a few years. Ever since MP3 players took off and moved us to digital files, we’ve pretty much left them on the shelf.

You’re likely never going to pop one of those back into a CD player, but that doesn’t mean you should toss them in the trash. Not yet at least. First, back them up.

Audio Toolbox by Gilisoft features everything you need to not only back up your files, but it can also turn your music into ringtones or small clips for your social media videos. All told, this comprehensive audio suite boasts nine different tools.

Tools include both a CD ripper and CD burner copy tracks from your CDs into digital files (WMA, MP3, FLAC, and WAV). You can also convert your videos into music, extracting them from files saved on your hard drive.

GiliSoft Audio Toolbox

Audio Recorder

Record streaming audio from music sites, video platforms, radio stations & more

Capture sound from audio chats effortlessly

Audio Cutter

Create ringtones, make mash-ups, music clips & more

Cut your favorite part from a video or audio

Audio Joiner

Add your file, pick a start/finish time and press Cut, or;

Find the file you want to merge with and press Join

Audio Converter

Cut, merge, mix & add effects to audio

Re-create the audio & make ringtone without hassle

Video to MP3

Extract audio from video files to MP3 and WAV Lossless Audio

Save audio in high, standard, & economy quality

ID3 Tag Editor

Just load the file you want to edit, enter the new information, & then add or edit tag metadata

Metadata includes genre, title, artist, album, year, track number & more

Transfer to iTunes

Transfer music on your PC into iTunes

Video files automatically convert & transfer into iTunes

CD Ripper

Rip audio CD tracks to WMA, MP3, OGG, VQF, FLAC, APE, & WAV formats

Supports multiple CD/DVD drivers & includes audio playback controls

CD Burner

Burn your audio to blank CD

Share your songs with others via CD disc

