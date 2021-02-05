This audio software rips, converts, burns, copies, and more, just $39.99

If you’re like us, you’ve got a giant collection of CDs that have been collecting dust for more than a few years. Ever since MP3 players took off and moved us to digital files, we’ve pretty much left them on the shelf.
You’re likely never going to pop one of those back into a CD player, but that doesn’t mean you should toss them in the trash. Not yet at least. First, back them up.
Audio Toolbox by Gilisoft features everything you need to not only back up your files, but it can also turn your music into ringtones or small clips for your social media videos. All told, this comprehensive audio suite boasts nine different tools.
Tools include both a CD ripper and CD burner copy tracks from your CDs into digital files (WMA, MP3, FLAC, and WAV). You can also convert your videos into music, extracting them from files saved on your hard drive.
GiliSoft Audio Toolbox
Audio Recorder
- Record streaming audio from music sites, video platforms, radio stations & more
- Capture sound from audio chats effortlessly
Audio Cutter
- Create ringtones, make mash-ups, music clips & more
- Cut your favorite part from a video or audio
Audio Joiner
- Add your file, pick a start/finish time and press Cut, or;
- Find the file you want to merge with and press Join
Audio Converter
- Cut, merge, mix & add effects to audio
- Re-create the audio & make ringtone without hassle
Video to MP3
- Extract audio from video files to MP3 and WAV Lossless Audio
- Save audio in high, standard, & economy quality
ID3 Tag Editor
- Just load the file you want to edit, enter the new information, & then add or edit tag metadata
- Metadata includes genre, title, artist, album, year, track number & more
Transfer to iTunes
- Transfer music on your PC into iTunes
- Video files automatically convert & transfer into iTunes
CD Ripper
- Rip audio CD tracks to WMA, MP3, OGG, VQF, FLAC, APE, & WAV formats
- Supports multiple CD/DVD drivers & includes audio playback controls
CD Burner
- Burn your audio to blank CD
- Share your songs with others via CD disc
Order Yours!
Audio Toolbox retails for about $180 if you were to purchase on your own; AndroidGuys readers can save big right now, getting the full kit for just $40. Head to the AG Deals Store and take advantage of the steep discount while you can!