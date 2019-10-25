Shave a few strokes off your golf game with this wearable gadget

The golf course isn’t just for de-stressing or hanging with friends. Indeed, is often a place where business is conducted with handshake deals going down on the back nine. No matter the reason you’re on the green, you probably want to increase your golf game.

Whether looking to take a stroke or two off your handicap or just generally improve your game, the GoGolf GPS Accurate Rangefinder can help.

This clever little wearable device is like having a virtual caddy with you on the course. With just a press of a button, the GoGolf rangefinder can tell you the distance to the pin and from the tee. This can help you better understand which club to use on your next shot or learn from your previous one.

Compatible with Android and Apple devices, it delivers shot reports in both audio and text formats in nearly three dozen languages. These real-time updates can actively improve your golf game. When you’re heading to the next shot, can clip the rangefinder to your glasses, visor, or shirt and it’s ready when you’ve located your ball and ready to swing.

The GoGolf GPS Accurate Rangefinder retails for $89.99 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, but you can get it for just $54.99 when you use coupon code “GOLFSAVE” at checkout. Hurry, that discount won’t last long.