This crash course on Google Analytics is just $14

Designed for complete beginners, this course will prep you to ace the free exam with as little as two days of study, giving you a bargaining chip for your next interview.

You’ve built a website, you’ve got content, and now you have visitors. Great, right? Well, almost.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

It’s not enough just to have people visiting your website. No, you’ll be much better off if you know where you traffic comes from, what time of day they visit, and what they’re doing there.

Are visitors coming more by mobile device or desktop? How long are they spending on your website? What are they clicking on?

Google Analytics is the gold standard when it comes to analyzing data in websites. And, while you could technically install it and walk away, monitoring basic details, having a deeper knowledge of the tools is well worth it.

Spread out over 20 video lectures, this specialized training focuses on tried and tested methods for passing the Google Analytics certification exam the first time. Through detailed overview and tutorials, there are also 200 practice questions (and answers) designed to help you deeply understand what comes with being certified in Google Analytics.

The three separate strategies have helped students save 50 percent or more off their actual study time. What’s more, this is coursework will have you ready for the test in just 48 hours.

Valued at $199.99, this to crash course Google-certified training is available now at a fraction of that price, only $13.99.

Access 20 lectures & 2 hours of content 24/7

Study w/ engaging HD video lessons & 200 practice questions and answers

Dive into 3 strategies guaranteed to reduce study time by 50% or more

Prep for the exam w/ a detailed overview & tips on how to pass the first time

Reach out for help on the active discussion forums

Best Sellers

Save even more!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.