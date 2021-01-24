Score a Google Home Mini for under $20

We love our Google Home Mini, Nest Mini, and all of the other smart speakers and displays. Having a connected home where we can play music throughout the house is really awesome stuff to be sure.

While the Nest Mini and other models are definitely cool and worth picking up, you can often get by with a Google Home Mini. Indeed, it works just as well for most people and it’s a less expensive way to build out your smart home.

For a limited time you can snag a Google Home Mini for just $19.95 in the AG Deals Store. Offered in Chalk and Charcoal, it’s the all-purpose speaker that smartens up any room.

Google Home Mini Features

Gives you the functionality of Google in your home

Ask it questions or tell it to do things

Cuztomize to recognize your voice

Can work on its own, or you can have several around the house

Get Yours Now!

Pick up your Google Home Mini for just $19 in the AG Deals Store while it’s still available. Choose from Charcoal and Chalk colors.

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.