With school season back in full swing again, it’s time to get back into good habits. For many people, the first habit they need to work on is getting up in time for school or work.

Another habit that may be tough to form after a long hot summer could include remembering to pack your bag for the day ahead. Or, in the evening, having reminders to help with tasks or homework.

If you’ve ever owned a smart speaker, you already know that these types of issues can be managed with one. A speaker like the Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen could be all you need to help get you up in the morning as it can be used as an alarm clock.

Smart speakers can also be used for homework questions, looking up topics, unwinding with music, or tasked with reminders and to-do lists.

Right now you can pick up a Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen from the AG Deals Store for just $34.99, a savings of 30 percent. Offered in Chalk and Charcoal colors, it’s the pint-sized unit that works in any room.

About the Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen Smart Speaker with Google Assistant

Meet the 2nd generation Nest Mini, the smart speaker you control with your voice. Just say “Hey Google” to play songs from Spotify, YouTube Music, and more. In addition, nest Mini has 2x stronger bass, so the music sounds bigger and richer.

Made of durable fabric top from recycled plastic bottles, this compact speaker is crafted with the environment in mind. Ask your Google Assistant about the weather, news, or almost anything. Hear your personalized schedule, current weather conditions, and reminders. Set timers and alarms, and control your compatible smart devices anytime, anywhere.

Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen Features

Bigger, richer sound: Next Mini has 2x stronger bass than the original Mini

Order Yours

Swing over to the AG Deals Store and purchase your Google Nest Mini 2nd Gen in Charcoal (dark grey) or Chalk (light grey) for just $34.99.