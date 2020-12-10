    Grab a Google WiFi Router for as low as $85

    How’s the wireless internet in your home? You’re paying for high-speed connectivity, but are you getting it? In every room of the house?

    If your home WiFi could use some improvement, one of the smartest and easiest ways to do that is to purchase your own router. The one that your service provider likely doesn’t have nearly the throughput our capabilities of, say, a Google WiFi.

    The AG Deals Store has a great offer on the Google WiFi Router, a device that will spread your high-speed internet throughout the whole (up to 1500 sqft) house. Priced just $84.99, it’s a new, open box version that’s backed by a 30 day warranty.

    Enjoy a fast signal in every room, on every device with Google WiFi Router. This Wi-Fi router is a new type of connected system that replaces your router for seamless coverage throughout your home. This router has a 1,200MBps speed that enables you to enjoy seamless connectivity.

    • Connected system that provides seamless coverage throughout your home
    • Stand-alone, whole-home mesh system that is compatible with all Wi-Fi client devices
    • 1,200MBps speed allows seamless & fast connectivity
    • 1,500sq.ft coverage enables internet to reach all throughout the home

    Purchase your Google WiFi for just $84.99 in the AG Deals Store and take advantage of the 34% discount.

