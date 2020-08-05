Goose VPN: Two years of web browsing peace of mind, just $19.99

Have you ever attempted to use Google Chrome’s Incognito Mode? When you use it for the first time, you’re tempted to think that you’re hiding your user data from others — until it tells you that your wireless internet provider and other parties can still “see” you. While it doesn’t leave a web browsing trail, it doesn’t do much to disguise your web browsing activities from others. The data trackers can still see you online.

When it comes to privacy and security, each person has a different idea of the concept. Some want to go completely off the trail and hide. Others don’t want to be bothered with sharing location information. Others want to just keep their browsing habits on the down low.

Understanding all of this, your best bet is to get something that covers all of the bases. What you need is a service like Goose VPN.

This software service will create a virtual private network with a strict no-logging policy so that you need not report where you are at any moment. If you happen to find yourself on public Wi-Fi, Goose VPN reroutes your IP address through a remote server to dodge data tracking.

Goose VPN Features

Works on an unlimited number of devices at the same time

Redirects internet traffic through a heavily encrypted tunnel

Ensures privacy & performance w/ zero logging and bandwidth throttling

Keeps personal, sensitive data secured

Offers different IP addresses so you can access any website from any location

With data tracking racking up millions of dollars on the web, it’s imperative that you protect yourself and avoid your information being leaked against your will. You’re a person, not a collection of data, so head on over and pick up Goose VPN before the deal expires.

Purchase a two-year subscription to Goose VPN for just $19.99 right now and save hundreds of dollars. Or, for just ten bucks more ($29.99) you can double that to four years. Heck, there’s even a lifetime option that’s priced at a mere $99.99.

