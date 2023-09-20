Recently, GoPro unveiled its latest iteration of the GoPro Hero series- the GoPro Hero 12 Black. The direct successor to the Hero 11 brings significant improvement in every area but the Hero 11 is still a capable action camera for your adventures. Actions Cameras are an on-the-go travel partner for most travelers, thanks to their portability and lightweight form factor making them one of the best alternatives to DSLR cameras. Action cameras have the capability to record high-resolution videos with more stability. So, if you are planning to get one for you then Go Pro’s Hero 11 latest action camera is available at the lowest price of $345 on Amazon. Go Pro Hero 11 registered at a $399 price tag. Amazon offering straight $55 off on the Go Pro Hero 11 which is the first time dropped below $399. This is one of the best deals on the Go Pro Hero 11 you ever get and it’s a good chance probably you won’t want to miss out.

For those who don’t know Go Pro is one of the leading brands in offering Action cameras that came out in 2004. Go Pro Hero 11 brand’s latest action camera which was launched back in September 2022.

Why you should buy the GoPro Hero 11

Go Pro Hero 11 boasts a new 1/1.9-inch sensor with a 27MP of resolution capable of taking high-res photos/ videos at an 8:7 aspect ratio. The 27MP sensor can record video 2.7k at 240FPS, 4k at 120FPS, and a maximum of 5.3k 60FPS resolutions. With 8:7 aspect ratio captures great details and offers full freedom to change the aspect ratio of recorded videos including 16:9 for YouTube, 9:16 for reels, and even 1:1 for Instagram.

You’ll get a 2.27-inch LCD touchscreen at the back which also acts as a viewfinder and for the front, it has a 1.4-inch display. The action camera offers a big 1720mAh Enduro battery providing longer battery life, especially in cold environments. Design-wise, it retains the same design as previous generation models. Its rugged design protects from accidental falls and scratches. The Go Pro Hero 11 is completely waterproof and works completely fine underwater to depths of up to 33 feet. Other notable features include 10-bit video recording, Super Photo, and HDR modes.

The all-new HyperSmooth 5.0 stabilization technology offers improved stabilization for 4:3 aspect ratio footage and AutoBoost for maximum stabilization transforms the shakiest footage into silky smooth. There is no doubt the Go Pro Hero 11 is one of the best action cameras available on the market with its appealing features including a 1/1.9-inch improved camera sensor, HyperSmooth 5.0 stabilization, rugged design, and the discounted price of $345 you are getting at, is a steal deal.