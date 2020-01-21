These Gotek wireless keyboards are on sale today

One of the easiest ways to ramp up your productivity on mobile phones and tablets is to add a Bluetooth keyboard. Sure, typing isn’t so bad on your handset, and using voice is nice, but a lot of us are faster when behind a traditional keyboard. Punching up a school paper, composing a handful of emails, blogging, and updating social media is much easier.

When it comes to wireless keyboards there are plenty of options, with features and prices that work for anyone. That goes for those who want something slim and simple or a keyboard that’s a little more different and rich in features.

Here are two Bluetooth keyboards that speak to different needs, both of which are unique. Also, both are discounted for a limited time, too.

Like its name, this keyboard is super slim, compact, and lightweight so you can easily carry it to type anywhere you need. This keyboard has a 64-key QWERTY layout with functional keys including home, search, copy/paste/cut, and multi-media play. It also comes with a mobile phone/pad stand that supports your mobile device with up to 10″ screen size.

Up to 100 operation hours & 90 days of standby time

Easy to connect & remembers the last used device for seamless Bluetooth re-connection

64-key QWERTY layout w/ functional keys including home, search, copy/paste/cut & multi-media play

Stand supports devices w/ screen size up to 10 inches

Backlit key brightness automatically adjusts according to changing lighting conditions

Comfortable & quiet typing w/ scissor-switch keys

With your compact companion Universal Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard, you can get more done on your tablet or smartphone no matter where you are. The ergonomic design of this V-Shaped Bluetooth Keyboard with a 166° angle gives you the most comfortable typing experience.

Built-in rechargeable battery supports 40-hour continuous working & 30-day standby

Stand supports devices w/ screen size up to 13 inches

Wireless connection is automatically turned on once keyboard is opened & turned off when folded

Impeccably works w/ all Bluetooth supported devices

Ergonomic w/ V-shape & 166 degrees angled design