Looking for a tablet, but don’t want to spend a fortune on another device. Our AG deal of the day gets you a Grade A refurbished Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 for only $109.

This sleek Android tablet excels at doing the basics and more thanks to its compact design. This tablet would be excellent for watching your favorite shows and movies or playing your favorite games.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 has an 8-in full-HD Super AMOLED display. You get an octa-core CPU, 32GB of storage, dual cameras, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, and Android 7.

This device is also 4G unlocked, so you can use a SIM from your carrier of choice and use it on the go.

This tablet is Grade A refurbished, which means it is near-mint condition and may have very minimal to zero amounts of scuffing on the case.

For only $109 you can get yourself a Grade-A refurbished Samsung Galaxy Tab S2. That is an incredible 67% off the regular list price.