Teach yourself Photoshop, InDesign, and Illustrator — Lifetime Adobe CC training just $39

Some of you may not be old enough to remember this, but we used to spend hundreds, maybe thousands of dollars on software. Yes, back before there were subscriptions and try-before-you-buy programs, we had to cough up a ton of for high-end software. If you wanted the best in Adobe software, you spent a lot of money.

Today it’s much easier and more affordable to have great tools at our disposal. Not only that, but the software, Adobe CC, has grown by leaps and bounds. The downside? A lot of people have incredible tools but don’t know how to use them.

We’re willing to bet that most of you have access to Photoshop, InDesign, and/or Illustrator. We’re also pretty sure you aren’t leveraging them to their fullest extent. It’s time for an education.

The AndroidGuys Deals Store has a three-part training bundle that’s designed to teach you the ins and outs of Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, and Adobe Illustrator. Valued at around $1,200 in total, we’re offering to our readers for just $39, a 96 percent savings.

Spread over 312 lessons, you’ll get some 41+ hours of Adobe CC training that you can take whenever you want. Whats more, it’s a lifetime license which means you can take as long as you want or return to it time and again.

Thirty years in, Photoshop is easily one of the most used software titles in the world; this course will teach you all sorts of digital manipulation tricks, such as importing images, morphing colors, layers, formats, adding text and other elements, and so much more.

From there, take those images and use them for professional grade fliers, brochures, newsletters, posters and other media with InDesign training. Become adept at handling personal and professional products, websites, scrapbooks, and physical and digital products.

Illustrator is where you’ll enter the realm of vector graphics and understand how to utilize vector and incorporate them for logos, icons, exotic typefaces and other art elements. These scalable images will be the difference maker in a whole array of possibilities; it’s up to you to master and employ them!

After you’ve finished each course, you’ll earn a Continuing Professional Development (CPD) certificate, giving you proof that you’ve got the training to do the job right. Use it it your next job interview or when it’s time to ask for a promotion.

Purchase your license to the Graphic Design Certification School from the AndroidGuys Deals Store for just $39. Before you know it you’ll be on your wait to becoming an Adobe CC guru. Hurry, the 96 percent savings won’t stick around forever!