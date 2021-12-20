Gryphon Tower

The online world can be a dangerous place for both children and adults. Keeping track of your child’s online life can be difficult to do. Gryphon Tower aims to fix that issue and at $185.99, it’s our deal of the day.

Protect your child from inappropriate content, excessive screen time, and social media addiction. Gryphon provides you with the Gryphon Connect App. This app allows you to manage your child’s online activities.

The Gryphon Tower gives you full control over all the internet usage in your home.

What you get

Parental Controls

  • Create different users – unrestricted for adults and safe for kids
  • Website rankings with Crowd Ranking
  • View browser history
  • Limit screen time, set bedtimes and homework times
  • Suspend the internet for dinner time
  • Enforce safe search for Youtube to hide inappropriate results
  • Grant approval requests from anywhere to provide more time for your child

Advanced Internet Protection

  • Block ransomware and malware
  • Intelligent Intrusion Detection
  • Scan for vulnerabilities
  • Daily security updates
  • Ad Blocker

Network Management

  • Intelligent handoffs for best coverage using a mesh setup
  • Focus on a device on the network with QoS

Getting Started

The Gryphon Tower can be yours today for only $185.99, a 15% discount off its regular retail price. This device includes a Gryphon Tower, a power supply, an ethernet cable and a quick start guide.

Protect your family today with this amazing offer.

