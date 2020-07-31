Just $35 today, these wireless earphones boast six hours playback per charge

Each earphone has its own speaker, Bluetooth 5.0 chip, battery, and mic so that they can work independently or when paired together.

Wireless headphones and earbuds are easily some of our favorite mobile-related gadgets. If you’re like us, once you’ve cut the cord, it’s tough to go back to something that’s physically tethered. Bluetooth is the way to go.

Plenty of Bluetooth earphones or earbuds still have some degree of a cord; they often need something to connect the left ear to the right ear. Many newer models, though, are able to take advances in Bluetooth technology. Take for, instance, the GSK True Wireless Headphones from 1VoiceNYC.

About

As our special offer of the day, the 1Voice Bluetooth wireless earbuds are ergonomically designed to sit comfortably in your ear. They’ll stay in place when you go running, jogging, or about your daily commute.

Features

Listen to smooth audio & clear calls w/ cVc 6.0 active noise-cancellation

Recharge your headphones on-the-go w/ the 300mAh battery in the charging case

Wirelessly listen to your jam for longer hours thanks to Bluetooth 5.0 + EDR connectivity

Take calls anywhere w/ the built-in mic

Where to Buy

You can purchase the GSK True Wireless Headphones for only $34.99 right now, a savings of some 70% from their normal price. Normally listed around $119, this limited time offer won’t last long.

