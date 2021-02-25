    The HAVIT Bluetooth Speaker with Radio and Clock is just $36

    For a lot of people smartphones have made it so we don’t really depend on alarm clocks any longer. Why bother dealing with a standalone clock that largely only serves to wake us in the morning?

    The HAVIT Bluetooth Speaker with Radio and Clock, just $35.95 right now, is a smarter approach to the conventional alarm clock. Not only does it function as an alarm, but it doubles as a Bluetooth speaker.

    The HAVIT unit has a built-in battery that’s strong enough to last up to 20 hours of music playback per charge. So, feel free to take it with you overnight when you head to a friend’s house or to a cabin for a weekend getaway.

    As as clock, the HAVIT has three different brightness settings with the current time displayed with a tissue envelope LED module. Switch over to FM radio (it does that, too) and enjoy music anywhere and everywhere – even when you’re off the grid.

    • High-performance speakers: Enjoy high-energy sound & pure bass
    • 2,000mAh Battery. Provides 20+ hours of playback time & up to 240 standby time
    • Tissue envelope LED display module: Display the current time & current FM listening channel
    • 2 alarm modes: No meetings & appointments will be missed
    • Bluetooth 4.2: Provides high-speed wireless data transmission, high-interference ability & more

    Order your HAVIT Bluetooth Speaker with Radio and Clock from the AG Deals Store for just $35.95 right now and save 10% off the original price.

