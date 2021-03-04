Up for your consideration today is the HDMI WI-FI Media Video Streamer, a multi-purpose device that lets you cast your phone’s content to a TV, projector, or other display.

Priced just $33, it’s incredibly simple to install, and supports an array of methods for streaming and mirroring your phone’s files.

You can now synchronize pictures, videos, and other media files from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop to a bigger display with this HD 1080P HDMI WI-FI Media Video Streamer. You can even watch your favorite series and movies online.

It has built-in 5GHz high-speed Wi-Fi and a high-sensitivity antenna. Your content will have a smooth playback in either 720 or 1080p HD output.

With multiple support for different protocols, this device is suitable for iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, and other operating systems.

Synchronize data from mobile phone, tablet, or laptop to TV, projector, & other display device

Support DLNA, Airplay, Miracast, Ezcast, Airplay mirror & other interconnection protocols

Supports multi-threading, & does not affect the operation of other mobile phone functions when pushing media

Supports 720/1080P HD output & supports WPS one-key encryption

Hard decoding, support smooth playback of videos & photos taken by all smartphones

Built-in 802.11a/b/g/n 300Mbps 5Ghz high-speed Wi-Fi & high sensitivity gain antenna

Low power consumption chip with low heat generation

Compatible with a variety of protocol streaming media formats

Purchase your HD 1080P HDMI WI-FI Media Video Streamer for just $32.95 in the AG Deals Store, and save 58% in the process.

