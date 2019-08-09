AG DEALS: All of these headphones are at least 60% off

Looking for a new pair of headphones for yourself or as gift for someone else? You’ve got no shortage of models to choose from, that’s for sure.
If you’re like us, you weigh purchases with a couple of factors in mind: features and price. We aim to get as much of the former while spending as little of the latter.
As you go about picking out a new set of headphones, start with the list below. Why? Because everything listed here has a discount of at least 60% or more. They’re available from the AndroidGuys Deals Store, backed by Stack Commerce, and come from reputable brands.
1. 1Voice AXR Active Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – 75% OFF
Upgrade to crisp Bluetooth listening that’s free from distractions with the AXR 1Voice Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones! These over-the-ear headphones sport built-in noise-cancelling technology that eliminates 90% of outside sound, making for a more immersive listening experience. They’re rated to last up to 12 hours on a single charge and feature a 3.5 mm jack for extra flexibility. $44.99
2. GearBuds True Wireless Earbuds & Charging Case – 76% OFF
You shouldn’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get your hands on a pair of true wireless earbuds; and with GearBuds, you won’t have to. Featuring Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, 3 hours of playback, and a portable charging case, GearBuds let you say sayonara to cable clutter and upgrade to crisp Bluetooth listening that’s crystal-clear and free from spotty connections. $22.99
3. Brio Phantom X7 True Wireless Earbuds + Charging Case – 60% OFF
The highly-reviewed Brio Phantom X7 True Wireless Earbuds deliver an impressive list of key features in a stylish package that’s eco-friendly to boot since they’re built from 100% recycled plastic. You deserve rich, powerful, balanced audio and with Brio you don’t have to sacrifice an ounce of quality by going wireless. Enjoy 100 hours of earbud battery life while recharging your buds and smartphone on the go with the included battery case. The Phantom X7 case even features wireless charging so you’ll never have to plug in your wireless earbuds. $74.99
4. xFyro ARIA True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds – 60% OFF
Designed by some of audio’s finest award-winning engineers, the xFyro ARIA earbuds bring next-generation listening tech to today’s discerning listener. These feature-rich earbuds contain cutting-edge Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, which is 2.5 times more reliable and delivers 10x faster data transfers for unparalleled sound detail and accuracy. They boast a whopping 32 hours of playback with the included charging case and feature proprietary noise-cancelling and sound seal tech for a distraction-free listening experience wherever you take them. $99
5. Sinji Bluetooth Headphones – 67% OFF
Enjoy the magic of Bluetooth-enabled wireless listening with this budget-friendly pair of over-ear headphones. With a simple, no-frills design and the flexibility of Bluetooth 4.1, you can indulge in your music or movies anywhere you go without the annoyance of wires. $25.99
6. 1VX Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones – 74% OFF
The 1VX Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones are perfect for the listener looking for a balance of power and crisp sound. They are ideal for your daily commute, working out, or just unwinding to your favorite song. $24.99
7. XT9 True Wireless Fitness Headphones with Charging Dock – 62% OFF
The XT9 True Wireless Fitness Headphones feature cutting-edge Bluetooth technology so that you can enjoy your music wirelessly while on the go or working out. These headphones are ergonomically designed to sit comfortably in and around your ears so you can do any activity without having to worry about them falling out. You can also play audio with one earphone or both because each piece has its own speaker, Bluetooth chip, battery, and mic. Each earphone also comes with an extra-large lithium-ion battery for extended playtime, and a charging dock so you can recharge on the go. $44.99
