HelloTalk VIP: Learn new languages the cheap and easy way

Learn up to three languages at a time -- at a pace that works for you

Just about all of us have taken a foreign language as part of a school curriculum. While that’s a great way to learn a new language, it’s not for everyone.

We all have our own ways of learning and not every has the same amount of time to do so. Moreover, we all have different speeds that we learn, too. That’s where HelloTalk VIP comes in handy.

Rather than taking the same old approach that most language apps do, HelloTalk VIP goes about it differently. Out is the monotonous repetition and memorization; in is chatting with native speakers from around the globe.

The all-in-one app lets you learn from over 150 languages at a pace that works for you. Right now a lifetime subscription is available for 85% off, or just $29.

HelloTalk VIP Features

Chat with language partners via text, voice recordings, voice calls, video calls & even doodles

Make conversations run smoothly using built-in aids for translation, pronunciation, transliteration & corrections

Engage w/ the entire community by posting Moments

Learn over 150 languages w/ more than 15 million members to chat with

Get up to 9x more exposure than non-VIP members

Learn up to 3 languages at a time with a VIP membership

Unlock unlimited text translations & transliteration

Effortlessly switch between translation target languages at anytime

Access advance search customization with VIP access, such as the ability to find nearby language partners, search for users by gender, and filter posts by language

Enjoy a fully ad-free experience, exclusive stickers and greeting cards, and access to your chat history

Connects you with native speakers of other languages (English, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, French, Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese, Portuguese, German, Italian, Russian, Arabic, and 100 more)

With more than 15 million members to chat with, this tool connects you with people via text, voice recordings, calls, video, and more. It’s yours for life and you can learn up to three languages at once. Feel free to switch to and from whichever works for you.

Availability

Learn a new language the cheap and easy way with you lifetime subscription to HelloTalk VIP. Just $29 — over 85% off for a limited time — it’s available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store today.