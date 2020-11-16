Here’s an easy way to save money on your car insurance

Around the world, more and more people are leaning toward buying a car. That’s especially true for those of us who don’t own a car and really felt left out this year as the pandemic took the world by storm. A survey

Around the world, more and more people are leaning toward buying a car. That’s especially true for those of us who don’t own a car and really felt left out this year as the pandemic took the world by storm. A survey earlier this year found that car ownership interest is increasing, especially in those who have yet to own a car.

These days, owning a car can go a long way in making us feel safe. A vehicle can also make it possible for city-dwellers to escape to nearby nature. Outside the pandemic, life is still happening, too. Your daughter may have just secured her license. Or a little one may be on the way, so you’ll need to upgrade to have more space. Life stops for no one, and it’s up to us to keep up.

Here’s the thing, though: Once you get a car, you’ve still got to secure and pay for proper insurance. The market is flooded with options like Geico, Progressive, and Allstate, but there are more and more companies offering alternatives to the traditional insurance behemoths. Take Clearcover Car Insurance for example. This up-and-coming digital company is well aware that the public is concerned with saving money through their car insurance now more than ever, and that’s exactly what they set out to do.

Clearcover is a digital car insurance company that allows you to do almost everything from the convenience of your phone. Customers love that they don’t have to worry about going in person to an office—especially not during these scary times. From Clearcover’s mobile app, you can pay your bills, access policy information, and file a claim digitally.

With Clearcover, setting up your insurance shouldn’t take more than a few minutes of your time. Even more impressive, most claims are paid in one to two days, and in some cases it can be even quicker. You can also access roadside assistance through the mobile app, which by the way has 4.7 stars out of 5 in the Apple Store and Google Play store.

Clearcover is currently live in nine states, including California, Texas, and Ohio. For those who aren’t fortunate enough to live in one of those places, you can join their waitlist to stay in-the-know on any potential expansion to your areas. It definitely seems worth it based on these customer testimonials:

“Buying a policy was super easy and quick!” said Josh Penley. “Saved me $300 a year over GEICO. Love having the app and quick access to my ID cards.”

“I have been a customer for 3 months now and never regretted my decision once,” said Kenny Mesa in a Google review. “Saved me tons of money by switching to them.”

Switching car insurance—or setting up a new one for that new sweet ride—doesn’t have to be a hassle. It only takes a few minutes to check your price from Clearcover and it could be saving you big down the line. You can switch your car insurance any time, so there’s no time like the present to see how much you can save.