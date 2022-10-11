We love a good deal on our tech. Amazon does a yearly discount blitz with its Prime Day sales. We found some great ones back in July, but Amazon is returning to the event in October this year for a second round.

During the two-day sprint from October 11 and 12, Treblab and its subsidiaries are offering steep cuts to its lineups’ prices.

The company’s most popular device is the Z2 headphones. These over the ear wireless audio cans, are a great alternative to the top-tier brands you see on TV. They have a rich sound with noise cancellation, a 35-hour battery life, and a comfortable fit. At a 22% price decrease, now’s the time to add these to your shopping cart.

Link: www.amazon.com/dp/B0778V7RVR

Deal price: $69.97

Prime discount: 22%

Deal time: Tue, Oct 11, 9:50 AM – Tue, Oct 11, 9:50 PM

Treblab HD77 Speaker

Next on the Prime list is the Treblab HD77 wireless speaker. This tiny beast has been one of our favorite party favors. With a small footprint, this Bluetooth speaker packs a big punch. Pack all that into a shell that’s both fun and ready for the outdoor elements, and this HD77 speaker might just be what you need before the Fall camping season.

Link: www.amazon.com/dp/B07GBDMF12

Deal price: $75.97

Prime discount: 16%

Deal time: Oct, 11 – Oct, 12 (two full days)

Treblab X3 Pro Sports Wireless earbuds

You can’t have a Treblab sale without the X3 Pro earbuds. These sport-tuned buds have a hooked design to ensure they stay comfy and secure for any workout. We found these earbuds to really punch above their class and should be on any workout warrior’s shortlist of audio devices. With Bluetooth 5.0 and IPX7 ratings, you won’t be disappointed.

Link: www.amazon.com/dp/B08FCLLZ7N

Deal price: $55.00

Prime discount: 21%

Deal time: Tue, Oct 11, 9:50 AM – Tue, Oct 11, 9:50 PM

Treblab HD-Max Speaker

Need the bigger brother to the HD77? Then check out the Treblab HD-Max. Similar build and design, but with 20-hour battery life and more 50-Watt robust sound, the HD-Max can take on any party atmosphere you have planned. This wireless speaker is a banger with a carrying strap and USB-C output to also charge your other devices while on the go.

Link: www.amazon.com/dp/B08G55RRQN

Deal price: $118.37

Prime discount: 30%

Deal time: Wed, Oct 12, 6:00 AM – Wed, Oct 12, 6:00 PM

Turonic GM5 Massage Gun

One of the lesser-known divisions of Trelab’s portfolio is its sister brand Turonic. This includes the Turonic GM5 Massage Gun. If you work out regularly and don’t have a massage gun, I’d highly recommend this one. The gun has five speeds and seven attachments to work on any ailments you’ve accrued.

Link: www.amazon.com/dp/B08XMZXTDF

Deal price: $129.97

Prime discount: 28%

Deal time: Tue, Oct 11, 3:25 AM – Tue, Oct 11, 3:25 PM

Turonic PH950 Air Purifier and Humidifier

Inside the same Turonic subset of devices, you can find tech for your home. The Turonic PH950 is the perfect addition to both purify your air quality as well as be a humidifier in the dryer seasons. I’ve had this in my home for a few months now and love the quiet performance of the Turonic PH950. The 8-stage filter system can take on up to 2500 square feet and help your quality of life in those rooms.

Link: www.amazon.com/dp/B09BD77D7X

Deal price: $249.97

Prime discount: 31%

Deal time: Oct, 11 – Oct, 12 (two full days)

PurO2xygen P500 Air Purifier

Lastly, in a similar fashion as the Turonic PH950, the PurO2xygen P500 is designed to eliminate dust, dander, and allergens from your home. The smaller sibling offers a 6-stage filtration that can take on up to a 1650-square-foot setting. Add a remote control and a slightly smaller footprint, and this air purifier might be more suitable for your home.

Link: www.amazon.com/dp/B081D5N289

Deal price: $99.97

Prime discount: 33%

Deal time: Oct, 11 – Oct, 12 (two full days)