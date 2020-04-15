Private, secure browsing for all of your devices with HideMyAss! VPN, only $49.99

Let’s be honest. You need to take your online security more seriously. Not just because of the ever-growing amount of cyber theft and hacking that goes on, but because you’re likely using that home computer for work stuff now.

With each day that passes, it only gets potentially worse without something smart in place. Don’t wait until things happen – be proactive and take measures to ensure you keep all of your information private.

The highlighted deal for today is one you should strongly consider. For just $49.99, you can get a subscription to HideMyAss! VPN. It’s everything you need to protect your online privacy, unblock websites, and remove ads and trackers from your everyday browsing.

One of the leading complaints about VPN services is that they slow your browsing experience to a crawl. HideMyAss, however, gives you a high-speed browsing experience while allowing you to access servers in over 190 countries. Browse like a local practically anywhere on earth, while securing your privacy and eluding prying eyes.

Features

Unlimited installs w/ up to 5 connections at once

Kill Switch makes sure no data leaks when your connection to a VPN server drop

Split-Tunneling allows you to choose which applications go through the VPN

IP Shuffle randomizes your IP addresses anywhere from every 10 minutes to once a day

No log HMA DNS servers to handle all your DNS requests, which keeps you private & encrypted

Choose whether wired, Wi-Fi or mobile networks trigger the VPN to start automatically — and which networks to trust & ignore

Servers in 290 locations spread across 190 countries

Special P2P servers mask your IP address while keeping any impact on your speeds at a minimum

Lightning Connect finds the fastest available server in a location for you automatically

All core data centers have servers capable of 20 Gbps throughput & most other locations have servers w/ 10 Gbps throughput

Where to Buy

If you're ready to get serious about your online security, or want to get into torrenting without snooping, pick up a license to HideMyAss! VPN.

