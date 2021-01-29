Homer: 1,000 lessons to teach your child reading and other skills

If you have a young child, you know how tough it can be to teach them the skills they’ll need in life. That is to say skills like reading, math, and even social interaction.

Children are notoriously bad at keeping focused for lengths of time. Moreover, parents are overworked and stressed, trying to balance working from home and teaching from home.

Fortunately, we live in an era where technology can help step in to fill our shortcomings and voids. And as it turns out, kids’ learning is no different. Indeed, there’s an app for helping you here, too.

If you’re a parent of someone between the age of two and eight Check out Homer, available in the AG Deals Store for just $38.99 right now. It’s an early learning tool for children aged between two and eight.

Homer focuses its more than 1,000 lessons across five key pillars: reading, math, social and emotional learning, thinking skills, and creativity. The reading pillar, for example, is proven to increase early reading scores by as much as 74 percent.

These learning pathways, of course, are customized for each child and revolve around age, interests, and skill levels. Lessons be downloaded for offline learning should you be traveling or away from a Wi-Fi connection. And with up to four child profiles, it’s all you’ll need for a family.

Homer Features

1,000+ lessons, & activities personalized to age, interests, and skill level

Research-backed, kid-tested, parent-approved

Builds skills kids (and parents) are proud of

Fueled by activities kids actually want to play

Ad-free, safe, and easy for kids to use

Sign Up Today

A monthly plan to Homer typically costs $10/month with an annual option priced at $60/year. AndroidGuys readers can take advantage of a special discount, getting a full year at just $38.99.