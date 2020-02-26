Just $39, this 161-hour bundle will teach you to hack for good

Spread over 8 courses, you'll get nearly 1,000 lessons in hot to use hacking for good

For all of the scary notions and ideas that spring to mind when you think of “hacking”, there’s plenty of good that can come from it. Hacking isn’t strictly a nefarious thing. Done right, you can leverage hacking to better your life, automate processes, and have more fun — all without breaking any laws.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

Learning to hack, ethically, is a necessity in today’s age of ever-growing digital threats. Whether your goal is to build a business or simply stop your secure data from being breached, learning the ropes of hacking can be the perfect leg up in sales or counter-measure against cyber thieves.

The AndroidGuys Deals Store has a terrific value-packed collection of training centered around the proper way to hack your life. The How to Hack from Beginner to Ethical Hacking Certification is designed to arm you with the tools on both sides of hacking. Featuring some 160+ hours of content, there are nearly 1,000 lessons to take you from newbie and novice to knowledgeable and learned!

People tend to fear what they don’t understand and with this collection you can put fears to rest and truly empower yourself.

Courses

The Complete Ethical Hacking Course

A to Z Ethical Hacking Course

The Complete Ethical Hacking 2019 Course: Beginner to Advanced

Learn Python & Ethical Hacking from Scratch

Master Ethical Hacking from Beginner Lab Setup to Coding Advanced Backdoors

Python Hacking for Cybersecurity from Basic Scripts to Coding Custom Tools

How to Hack from Beginner to Certified Ethical Hacker with CEH V10

Learn Hacking Using Raspberry Pi From Scratch

Where to Buy

You can pick up a lifetime access to the How to Hack from Beginner to Ethical Hacking Certification for only $39 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Valued at nearly $1,700, the whole kit can be yours for 97 percent off.

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.