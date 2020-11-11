How to stand out in a cluttered tech market? It’s all about your domain name

Facts are facts: it’s hard to stand out on the internet these days. And whether you’re building your own portfolio or want to capture some attention for a project, the right domain name can do wonders for your marketing and branding efforts. Leveraging a .tech domain extension can help you stand out from a cluttered market — and is especially relevant if you’re doing work on the side of technology, are a tech-centric blogger or want to show off your development-specific skills.

Most websites you come across these days utilize traditional top-level domains like .com, .net and .org. While these are certainly the most popular domain extensions you encounter on the web, they’re not exactly the best choices if you’re a startup trying to gain some web authority or even be found by your audience. It’s easy to get lost in search results, especially when you’re contending against other top-level competitors.

And if you’ve had experience trying to work a domain name around using a popular extension, you know it can be terribly frustrating getting the notification that the name you’ve been baking up for months is already taken. Even worse, if you’re committed to using a popular domain extension, your domain name can get terribly clunky, long or non-intuitive — meaning it’s actually hurtful to your branding when compared to using something snappy and catchy.

With a .tech domain, you can still reap the benefits of a top-level domain while giving your project or brand specificity and context. Users will immediately get a sense of what type of website they’re about to enter — just by looking at your domain name. This makes .tech domains the perfect extension for tech-focused entrepreneurs or startups — you can stand out from the rest of the pack and strengthen your branding a domain name that echoes your product or service.

By using a .tech domain, you can still think up a wide range of short, attention-grabbing names that match up with your project perfectly — plus, you can boost your SEO rankings by increasing your content’s relevancy. Best of all, you’re more likely to get your domain name of choice instead of having to think up a second (or third) fiddle that you know won’t work for your marketing needs.

