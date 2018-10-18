This $19 training bundle is your golden ticket to taking better pictures

Be honest with yourself for a moment. You think the photos you take are pretty good, but you really like how that one friend of yours is able to capture things on a whole different level. They’re not professional, but the pictures are so much better than what you’d normally take.

According to InfoTrends, there were roughly 1.2 trillion digital pictures captured last year, shaking out to about 160 per person. How many did you take? How many of them were good… or great? It’s time you get better at taking pics and we’re here to help.

Maybe you’re just a couple of tiny changes away from getting much improved results. Perhaps it’s a simple case of lighting techniques or framing. Whatever it is, the Hollywood Art Institute (HAI) Photography Course & Certification is your first order of action.

Valued at $2,600, this photography education can be yours for just $19 from the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Spanning 22 modules of videos, articles, tutorials, quizzes, and ebooks, it’s a dirt cheap way to up your game.

Features

Access 22 modules & 56 hours of content 24/7

Study various photography techniques w/ videos, video tutorials, articles, ebooks, a pro article database, flashcards & quizzes

Learn from the most talented & experienced photographers in the industry

Receive a professional certification upon successful completion of the course

Access Level 3-Certified Pro Tutors

Receive a free 5-year subscription to the Pro Article Database

Explore “down-to-earth” techniques to help you take better photos your very first day

Your enrollment provides lifetime access to HAI’s tools and even includes certification. Once you’ve mastered the lens you’ll find that you’ll be the one people come to for grabbing photos of important moments. Moreover, that phone in your pocket becomes incrementally more valuable.

Right now, the complete Hollywood Art Institute training package is available at the insanely discounted rate of only $19 — while it lasts.

