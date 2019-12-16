HUB: HiFi wireless earbuds are waterproof and have 100 hour battery life

The wireless earbuds space is an increasingly crowded one. The options seem to get better with each generation as prices drop and tech improves. For every high-end model that hits the market, a low-cost alternative shows up with its own awesome features.

If wireless Bluetooth earbuds are something you’re considering, you might be interested in the current promotion in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

The HUB are a pair of wireless (Bluetooth 5) earbuds that offer noise-cancellation and waterproof coating. Not only that, but, thanks to the charging case, they have up to 100 hours of playtime.

These earbuds were initially offered via an Indiegogo campaign where they were backed to the tune of $1 million. Normally valued at $250, early backers could get them for as low as $89. Well, we’ll do you better than that.

AndroidGuys readers can purchase a pair of HUB wireless earbuds for just $71.99 , or more than half off the typical retail price. For a limited time, you can save an extra 15% on the earbuds. Simply enter promo code MerrySave15 at checkout before December 25 and they're yours for $61.20.

HUB Features Get up to 100 hours of battery life on-the-go w/ the powerful charging case

Take your earbuds anywhere thanks to its IPX5 water resistance

Give your mobile phones or tablet a full charge when you need it

Reduce background noise, amplify speech, or enhance conversations w/ the Smart Ambient Sound mode Normally priced $250, they're yours with a 71-percent discount at just $71.99. Order before Christmas and you can have them even cheaper at $61.20.