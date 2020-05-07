Just $89.99, HUM 1000 wireless headphones boast high-end features on budget price

Buying a solid pair of headphones doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. If you look around, you’ll find there are plenty of great options at a fraction of the price of the traditionally familiar names.

The HUM 1000, from Wicked Audio, are just that – an excellent, but affordable, pair of wireless headphones that pack many of the top features found in other pricier brands.

For a limited time you can save 10% on the HUM 1000 if you shop through the AndroidGuys Deals Store, getting them for just $89.99.

What’s not to love about these headphones? They’ve got ambient noise reduction, active noise cancellation, and a battery that lasts more than 13 hours. And with enhanced bass and high-fidelity they sound incredible, too.

Wireless Bluetooth gives you the freedom to roam 32ft without missing a beat

Extra long-lasting battery runs 13.5 hours & 8 hours if ANC is turned on

Reduces 97.5% ambient noise

Enhanced bass & high-fidelity audio to enjoy your sweet tunes

Soft-Tech cushions that are meant to stay on your head for days

Buy Yours Now

Order your HUM 1000 wireless headphones from the AG Deals Store for only $89.99 right now, and take advantage of the limited time discount.

