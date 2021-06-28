If you’ve never had a chance to check out bone-conducting audio, you owe it to yourself to give it a shot. Whether through headphones or speakers, it’s a really cool technology that turns pretty much any hollow object into an amplifier of sorts.

Bone-conducting headphones, for instance, turn your head into an amp and use vibration to make things sound and feel louder than they are. Moreover, it makes the audio more omnidirectional, and gets to volume levels that are considerably higher than a mobile device.

The HumBird, a 1.5-inch puck of a speaker, is a portable and versatile bone conduction speaker. But rather than sticking this thing to the top of your head, you can place it on just about any surface.

Synced to a streaming device or even an FM signal, it turns sound into mechanical vibration of different frequencies, actually leveraging the effects of the different surfaces you place it on to reproduce the music.

Put the HumBird on cardboard box, a plastic storage bin, or your vehicle’s dashboard. Every surface provides a different audio experience; the pint-sized HumBird is capable of delivering volume up to 115dB. For an even more robust experience, you can pair it with another unit and get stereo mode.

HumBird Features

Experience 4 to 5 times louder sound volume, reaching up to 115dB

Have a Surround Sound 2.0 experience by using 2 interconnected HumBird speakers

Enjoy DIY customizable sound thanks to bone conduction technology

Take your music anywhere w/ its extremely compact design

Listen to music for up to 3 continuous hours

Of course, being a bone-conducting device, you can put it against your own noggin. You can adjust the volume all the way up and down, hearing music directly in your eardrum. Have as much fun as you want with it; nobody else will hear it.

The HumBird charges in under 30 minutes and can deliver up to three hours of continuous music.

Typically $44, AndroidGuys readers can purchase a HumBird at nearly 40 percent off, just $26.95 while this offer lasts.