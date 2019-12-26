Score two all-in-one chargers for less than $30

Do you know what’s better than grabbing an all-in-one charger on sale? Two of them at a rock bottom price. Such is the case today with the offer we have in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

For a limited time you can pick up two HyperCharger X Wireless Chargers for $29.75, of less than half the normal price.

Packing a 6,000mAh internal battery, the HyperCharger X Wireless Charger offers up a USB port and Qi wireless charging capability. With 4 LED indicator lights you’ll always know how much juice is left in the battery.

HyperCharger X features

Ultra-thin Qi-compatible wireless charger

Doubles as a 7.5W wireless charging pad

Works as a traditional power bank w/ a universal USB charging port

Safely charges device w/ hardware & firmware protection circuitry

Availability

You can purchase the two-pack of HyperCharger X Wireless Chargers for just $29.75 right now, but you have to act fast. Simply enter promo code HAPPYHOLIDAYS at checkout and you’ll get the extra discount. Miss out (exp: January 2, 2020) and you can still snag them for about $35.

