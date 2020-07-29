HyperGear Dual USB + USB-C Digital Power Bank: Charge three devices at once

Charge up most phones at least three times over

Have you recently found yourself the proud owner of a new smartphone? Congratulations! Make sure you protect it with a nice case! You’ll also want to get an external battery to help you out when the days get long or you don’t think you’ll be back to a charger any time soon.

We’ve got an incredible offer in the AndroidGuys Deals Store today — the HyperGear 10000mAh Dual USB + USB-C Digital Power Bank. Normally priced at $34, you can pick one up for just $29.99.

The HyperGear Power Bank offers up three ports for simultaneous charging with two USB ports and one USB Type-C port. There’s also a power indicator that displays the remaining battery percentage so you’ll never end up running out without knowing.

The small, portable unit packs a 10,000mAh battery which is strong enough to power most phones three times over. Moreover, it’s crafted from premium materials and is tested to handle drops.

Features

Dual USB + USB-C ports: Fast charge 3 devices at the same time

Where to Buy

To purchase the HyperGear Dual USB + USB-C Digital Power Bank, head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and grab it for only $29.99 today. Or, consider the $39.99 version which doubles the capacity to 20,000mAh.

