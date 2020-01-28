The i12 TWS wireless earbuds are dirt cheap at just $11

If wireless Bluetooth earbuds are something you’re considering, you might be interested in the current promotion in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Swing by today and you’ll find the i12 TWS Bluetooth earphones for just $10.99.
Whether you’re just looking for something to throw in for the commute, walk across campus, or hang out on the back porch, these work well. And they’re in a variety of color. The best part? They’re just $10.99 right now.
- The best phones available at Sprint
- The best phones available at T-Mobile
- The best phones available at AT&T
- The best phones available at Verizon
Paired over Bluetooth 5.0, you’ll get three hours of music playback per charge. Features include automatic pairing, wireless charging, touch control, and voice prompts. All the cool stuff you love and at a price that can’t be beat!
i12 TWS Bluetooth Earbuds Features
- Listen to your favorite songs without the hassle of tangled wires
- Wear comfortably thanks to their sleek, ergonomic design
- Enjoy Bluetooth 5.0 audio for several hours on a single charge
- Get an extra charge on the go w/ the included portable charging case
Availability
Normally priced $34.99, the i12 earbuds are yours with a steep discount. Choose from five fun (black, yellow, red, teal, and pink) colors and take home a pair for only $10.99
Best Sellers
Save even more!
For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.
First Time Buying?
If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.
Free Stuff
Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.