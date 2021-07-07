There are plenty of reasons to consider a career in cybersecurity. For starters there’s a seemingly endless array of employment options as well as excellent pay. Then there’s also the ever-changing and evolving landscape with new and exciting things that spring up.

To get your foot in the door of cybersecurity, or to stand out as a job candidate, you need knowledge and professional certifications. As it turns out, we have a great offer for you today which can help you get both.

Advertisements

For a limited time you can grab a lifetime Platinum membership to Infosec4TC for just $69 in the AG Deals Store.

Whether just starting out or bolstering your resume with deeper knowledge and background you’ll find plenty of help in the more than 90 self-paced courses. We’re talking some 1,840 hours of content and counting.

You’ll have access to courses on topics like ethical hacking, GSEC, CISSP, and other internationally recognized IT certifications.

Even if you don’t plan on getting into cybersecurity as a career, you may want to give this one a look. You can use this newfound knowledge to protect your own data and home/office network.

Infosec4TC Features

Lifetime access to all school courses

Access to all new/future courses

Join all Certification training bundle

Join all social media private groups

Latest exam questions (frequently updated)

Free access to the student portal

Extra course materials (frequently updated)

Get all future updates at no cost

Attendance certificate with CPEs

One free session career consulting & planning

As a Platinum member with lifetime access, you’ll have exam practice questions, materials, and more at your disposal. Sign up now for just $69 to get your lifetime Platinum membership, normally priced at $999. Prices subject to change.