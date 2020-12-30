Time is precious — Instaread helps you knock out book in just 15 minutes

Time is the one precious commodity that we can never get more of, no matter how hard we try. It’s the one thing we can ill-afford to waste. In today’s ever-busy and distracting world, finding and/or taking the time to read can be a real challenge.

As much as we may like to read for pleasure or knowledge, it’s not always easy to carve out the time necessary to dive into a book. At best we often find that we’ve only got a few patches of time throughout the week to read — and that’s only if you have the desire to read at that particular moment.

Instaread Book Summaries, designed for frustrated readers, offers fully digestible overviews of the books you’ve been meaning wanting to get around to reading. And right now, a one-year subscription to Instaread is on sale for almost 80 percent off its regular price, or just $19.99 from the AG Deals Store.

Through Instaread’s curated library of non-fiction books, each volume in the collection has been read and interpreted by a team of experts who then condense them into summaries that are less than 15 minutes long.

Whether a biography, self-help book, best-seller about finance business, or something else, you can choose from both audio and text versions that consolidate the main takeaways.

Instaread Features

Get the insights & takeaways from bestselling books in 15 minutes or less

Read Instaread on your phone or tablet, or stream audio formats for thousands of books

Enjoy a steady stream of new releases every single month

Save money on books by avoiding high prices on physical copies

Take in bestsellers like Getting Things Done, The 4-Hour Workweek, The Untethered Soul, The Art of Thinking Clearly, & many more

Thanks to Instaread, you can essentially read a great book that can enrich your life in the span of a single commute to work. The Instaread library is large, and grows monthly, with more than 1,000 titles available today. Reads include classics like The Quick and Easy Way to Effective Speaking by Dale Carnegie, modern bestsellers like Moneyball, and best-sellers like Getting Things Done.

A 12-month access pass to the entire Instaread Book Summaries library is valued at around $90, but AndroidGuys readers can pick up a year for just $19.99. Alternatively, you can also opt for longer periods, including subscriptions of 3 years ($59.99) or lifetime access ($199.99).

