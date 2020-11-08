This waterproof multi-function sport watch is just $30 right now

Fall is in full swing, the weather is still fairly nice, and it’s refreshing to get outside. As to whether we can or should go anywhere is a different topic altogether. Now’s the perfect time when you leave those hot summer days behind and enjoy the park.

Maybe you’re looking to take walks around the neighborhood, go for a bike ride, or get a jog in. is it time to pick up a new smart watch? Why? For starters, they’ll help keep track of things and hold you accountable. Not only that, but it can help cut your phone time down, too.

Buying a new smart watch doesn’t have to cost all that much money. Take the IP67 waterproof sport watch in the AG Deals Store, for instance. Priced just $29.95, it offers up a full 1.3-inch color touch display, waterproof coating, and support for a whole range of different functions.

Track sleep, steps, blood pressure, distance, heart rate, and more with this affordable smart watch. Best of all, it packs a battery that lasts up to five days on a charge. The watch pairs via Bluetooth to both Android and iOS phones and provides notifications to many common apps.

ChronoWatch

Track your daily activity, including steps, calories burned, mileage & heart rate

Monitor your blood pressure & blood oxygen levels

Wear it anywhere, anytime thanks to its sweat & waterproof design

Control phone calls & music

Get alerts for SMS, Facebook & more

View the time, date & week on the sleek 1.4-inch screen display

