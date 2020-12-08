Top-rated IPVanish VPN secures all your devices, just $29

Let’s be honest. You need to take your online security more seriously. Not just because of the ever-growing amount of cyber theft and hacking that goes on, but because you’re likely using that home computer for work stuff now.

With each day that passes, it only gets potentially worse without something smart in place. Don’t wait until things happen – be proactive and take measures to ensure you keep all of your information private.

The highlighted deal for today is one you should strongly consider. For just $29, you can pick up a 1-year subscription to IPVanish VPN. It’s highly-rated and powerful — everything you need to protect your online privacy, unblock websites, and remove ads and trackers from your everyday browsing.

One of the leading complaints about VPN services is that they slow your browsing experience to a crawl. IPVanish, however, gives you a high-speed browsing experience while allowing you to access1,600+ servers in over 75 locations. Browse like a local practically anywhere on earth, while securing your privacy and eluding prying eyes.

Features

Access websites & media without restrictions

Stop ISPs from interfering with your connection

Prevent snooping & spying while on public Wi-Fi

Keep your online presence & information private

Encrypt everything, from your internet connection to your files with SugarSync® secure cloud storage

User-friendly apps for all of your devices

40,000+ shared IPs, 1,600+ VPN servers in 75+ locations

Unthrottled speed

256-bit AES encryption

Zero traffic logs

Where to Buy

If you’re ready to get serious about your online security, or want to get into torrenting without snooping, pick up a license to IPVanish VPN. AndroidGuys readers can save 79% right now with the $29 offer in our AG Deals Store.

