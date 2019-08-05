Pay what you want for a ticket to IT certification

With nearly 40 hours of training, it's your fast track to a new IT service management career

Most organizations consider their staff, capabilities, processes, and technologies to be key, if not highly valuable, assets. It’s a combination of these things that help to deliver and support the vision and mission statement set forth by the company. That’s where ITIL comes into play.

Effective, and efficient alignment of capabilities and resources lead to strategic advantages in the market. ITIL, the Information Technology Infrastructure Library, is the most widely accepted approach to IT service management across the globe. It helps both individuals and organizations use IT to realize and implement business changes, transformation, and growth.

The AndroidGuys Deals Store currently has a five part bundle of training aimed to help you understand and prepare for certification in essential areas of the space. It’s practically a golden ticket to your next step in your career.

With nearly 40 hours of training in the whole kit, it’s worth upwards of $2,000 were you to buy it on your own. And, with one year to use the license, it’s the sort of thing you can do in your spare time. Who knows? Maybe your side hustle turns into a six-figure career in 2020.

