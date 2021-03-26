If you’re looking for a lucrative career in modern workforce, it’s pretty tough to find one where technology is not involved. Be it coding, web administration, app development, or something else, chances are good that you’ll need to know a thing or two about tech.

The IT space is one that shows no sign of easing up. If anything, it will only become more in-demand as new businesses come online or grow. Skilled IT individuals can essentially pick their jobs, whether it’s holding down complex networks behind Fortune 500 companies or creating systems for local businesses.

Advertisements

Where does one acquire those those skills? While there are plenty of resources available online — we’ve highlighted plenty — there are few repositories for IT knowledge than ITU Online.

With a massive library of more than 2,400 hours of up-to-date training in IT systems, it’s a university of sorts which lets you take only the curriculum that matters most.

Tech certifications are a big part of a modern resumé, or the easiest way to justify a pay raise, and ITU Online is a wonderful resource for test preparation. Whether your company uses Cisco, AWS, CompTIA, or Azure, you’ll find more than enough courses to help you hone your skills and ready for critical exams. Once you’re logged in, look around and select a career path topic to narrow down the courses from a library of more than 220.

Get Started Today!

Ready to take the first steps to your own IT career or accelerate your career trajectory? AndroidGuys readers can now purchase a three-year subscription to ITU Online All-Access for $199, 50% off the $399 MSRP. Or, go for a lifetime subscription for just $100 more.

Earn Credits!

First Time Buying?

10% discount

Free Stuff

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy