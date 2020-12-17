Channel your inner guitar virtuoso with the Jamstik, just $199

Looking to figure out how to play the guitar, but not necessarily ready to invest in a guitar just yet? While that might sound like a goofy concept, it’s not an unrealistic one. The Jamstik Guitar Trainer, on sale for $199, is exactly the sort of thing that makes that a reality.

Around since 2015, the Jamstik was a CES hit when it first hit the scene, picking up numerous awards and accolades. And for good reason; it’s a digital device that makes learning and playing the analog guitar easier than ever.

The hi-tech unit looks, acts, and feels just like a guitar fretboard, and pairs to a companion app. Using your phone, it can help you with feedback, tutorials, lessons, and more.

The compact device (18 inches) is highly portable and is better than ever. Indeed, the 2020 version picks up a few new features as well as a sleek matte finish.

Jamstik Features

Updated Tactile D-Pad & spring loaded strings for a more realistic feel

See your fingers on screen in real-time with the Jamstick app

Companion app is also packed with chords & instructions

18″ size lets you practice anywhere

Order Yours!

Purchase your Jamstik today for just $199 and get to learning guitar for the new year. That way, when the pandemic is over you can be the rock star you’ve always dreamed of becoming.

