You won’t find a better price on these JASHEN portable vacuum cleaners

If you’re shopping for a vacuum cleaner for someone this holiday season, or need to pick one up for yourself, we’ve got a trio of bargains for you.

Right now you can choose from three different models of JASHEN portable vacuum cleaners, all of which are heavily discounted. Not only that, but we’ve got a promo code that takes an extra 20% off of the price at checkout.

You won’t find a better price on any of these models this season. All you need to do to take advantage is shop November 26-28 and enter coupon code BFSAVE20 at checkout.

JASHEN V12S Cordless Stick Vacuum

A built-in motor providing ultra-quiet powerful suction for up to 40 minutes of cordless vacuuming, makes for deep, thorough cleaning of your house. With an upgraded motorized brush, JASHEN cordless vacuum can pick up dust, crumbs, pollen, and even pet hair quite well. This vacuum uses a high-efficiency filtration system with a washable filter, hygienic HEPA filter, and large dust cup, that locks in small particles with no leakage and expels fresh air. Wireless, it’s easily convertible to a handheld vacuum so you can satisfy your various floor to ceiling cleaning needs. JASHEN operates with comparatively quiet working noise so you can clean your home without great disturbance. $90 $72

JASHEN V16 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Meet JASHEN V16: the perfect vacuum cleaner for your hard floor and carpets! Powered by a 350W digital brushless motor, this V16 provides strong suction to lift embedded dirt and stain with ease and zero noise. It comes with a 2-in-1 dusting brush so you can clean both hard floors and carpet. With a built-in filter sensor, the LED screen shows selected power mode, remaining run time, and filter cleaning alert. It also reminds you to clean filters for optimum performance. V16 runs on a rechargeable 2,500mAh battery which delivers up to 40 minutes of runtime. The wireless design means more flexible cleaning, no limitations. $160 $128

JASHEN V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The perfect vacuum cleaner for your hard floor and carpet is here. The JASHEN V18 Vacuum Cleaner is powered by a 350W digital brushless motor that provides strong suction to lift embedded dirt and stain with ease and better noise optimization. It comes with a 2-in-1 dusting brush so you can clean both hard floors and carpet. With a built-in filter sensor, the LED screen shows selected power mode, remaining run time, and filter cleaning alert. It also reminds you to clean filters for optimum performance. V16 runs on a rechargeable 2,500mAh battery which delivers up to 40 minutes of runtime. The wireless design means more flexible, easier cleaning. $170 $136