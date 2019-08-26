Just $20, this minimalist charging hub powers up to three devices at once

Raise your hand if you have more than one phone in the house. How about those of you who have tablets, wearables, digital cameras, and other mobile tech?

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

Chances are really high that you own multiple products that need charged up every few days, or more often. Rather than wasting your wall outlet’s potential with just two plugs, play it smart and go with something like the Nomad 3-port charging hub.

Priced just $19.99 right now, it’s a puck-shaped product that lets you turn one outlet into three plugs. It’s nearly 60% off today and it’s the high-powered solution with clean cable management.

With a minimalist design, the Nomad 3-port charging hub has a soft matte rubber top and an ambient light sensor. The three USB ports provide up to 20W max output, you’ve got two at 2.1A and one at 1A. In other words, the ideal bedside companion for connected consumers.

Nomad 3-Port Charging Hub

Charge 3 devices at once using its three USB ports

Complement your home’s decor w/ its discreet & minimalist design

Know your devices’ charging status using the LED indicator

Automatically dim LEDs at night w/ the ambient light sensor

Availability

Normally valued upwards of $50, you can get your hands on the Nomad charging hub for just $19.99 right now. Act fast, as this is a limited time offer.

Best Sellers

Save even more!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.