Just $30, this power bank also plays 416 retro video games

We turn to portable power banks to charge up mobile gadgets like phones, tablets, smartwatches, or something else. Heck, we even keep a charger on hand for our Nintendo Switch, too.

If you head over to the AndroidGuys Deals Store today, you’ll find that we’ve currently got a portable power bank that pulls double duty as a retro gaming device. Indeed, the GAMECASE 416-in-1 Gaming Console and Power Bank, just $29.99 right now, houses some 416 classic game titles.

With up to 20 hours of gaming available in a full charge, control buttons, built-in speakers, and a 2.8-inch display, you can use the device as a retro game unit. But, the two USB charging ports let you plug in your phone or mobile gadget for charging. The 8,000mAh battery has enough juice to charge most modern phones up at least 2-3 times.

Full HD 2.8″ Color Display Screen

416+ retro arcade video games

Portable & lightweight

Fully rechargeable battery

20+ hours of gaming on a single charge

2 USB charging ports

8,000mAh mobile power supply

Built-in speaker system

Responsive control buttons

Silicone protective bumpers

Shock-proof & dust-resistant

What games are included in the portable unit? Key titles include Super Mario Bros, Tetris, Donkey Kong, Excitebike, Super Contra, Pacman, Ice Climber, and Galaga. There’s a ton of them and surely a number of which you’ll fall back in love with.

Availability

You'll have to act fast if you want to take advantage of this offer because two of the color have already sold out. That's okay, black and orange are still available, but likely won't last long. Get yours for $30 before they're gone. Purchase before February 14 and you can save an extra 10%, too!

