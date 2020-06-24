Security cameras for the home aren’t exactly new concept, but Wi-Fi connected models are becoming increasingly popular. Moreover, they are also getting less expensive, too. It does not cost all that much to outfit your home or office with cameras to keep an eye on things.

Our Deals Store is currently offering the Kami 1080P Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Home Camera Kit, a unit capable of capturing, and recording video in panoramic fashion. Normally priced at around $120, we’re able to give AndroidGuys readers a steep 37-percent discount. That’s right, you can pick one up for only $74.99 right now.

About

Powered by a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery, this camera is completely wireless. It features a clear 1080p resolution, enhanced night vision, panoramic 140° view, two-way audio, and accurate push alerts for optimal surveillance. Once fully charged, it can record for a whole month or up to 2,800 alert triggers. It comes with a free 6-month, 7-day cloud service via Kami or YI Home app to keep all your footage safe and encrypted.

Features

See crystal clear images w/ this high resolution 1080P security camera, even in low lighting conditions

Enjoy panoramic views spanning over 140° degrees at Full HD 1920×1080 quality resolution

Have a 2-way conversation or ward off unwanted guest w/ the built-in speaker & mic

Get accurate push alerts when motion or abnormal sound is detected

Install the camera indoors or outdoors thanks to its IP65 rated water resistance

Where to Buy

You can purchase the Kami 1080P Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Home Camera Kit through the AndroidGuys Deals Store for just $74.99. Hurry up and take advantage of the discount before it ends.

