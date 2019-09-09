Keezel 2.0 all-in-one portable power bank and VPN device, just $179

With all of this talk about leaks, cyber-security, and hacking, you’d be wise to want to put your guard up. For some of us this means making smarter decisions about where we go and what we do online. For others, it’s shielding themselves behind a VPN client. We’re currently offering a product and service combination takes things even further.

Enter Keezel.

As a physical, portable WiFi device, the Keezel connects to any WiFi connection and then routes traffic through its own protected network. That’s right, you can use it at home, at a coffee shop, or at the airport. No matter what it connects to, you’re getting the same level of security.

Keezel is a cybersecurity device that protects you from malware, ransomware, hackers, and snoopers.

The Keezel boasts an internal battery that delivers up to 20 hours of usage. Moreover, it also packs an 8000mAh battery inside to help charge your mobile devices, too.

First introduced on Indiegogo, the original Keezel was backed to the tune of more than $1 million and 540% funding. In other words, a lot of people already know about this and you’re late to the party. Especially since this is the Keezel 2.0 and has improved upon its successor.

Features and Specs

Protect your device from malware, ransomware, hackers & snoopers as you go online

Secure your devices & data w/ end-to-end encryption and a powerful firewall

Remove suspicious ads w/ the ad-blocking feature

Prevent accidentally clicking a malicious link w/ the phishing protection

Use your Keezel as a power bank w/ its 8,000mAh battery

Dual-core CPU processor

512 MB RAM

8,000 mAh battery (Keezel lasts around 20 hours on a charge)

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n at 2.4ghz and 5ghz

Access to VPN servers around the world

Portable & simple

Where to Buy

AndroidGuys readers can purchase the Keezel with a lifetime of premium VPN services. Pricing shakes out to just $179, or 25% off, for a limited time.

