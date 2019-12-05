Cyber Week: Grab a KeySmart Pro on sale and track your keys

If you’re like us, you’d sometimes forget your head if it wasn’t attached. Heading for the door we do the PWK (phone, wallet, keys) check. Wait, where are the keys?!

If losing track of keys is something you struggle with, you might want to check out the KeySmart Pro with Tile Smart Location.

The Keysmart Pro does exactly what you’d think. It smartly manages your keys and has a tiny Tile tracking module inside that helps you keep track of where it is at all times. Forget that dangling thing that’s messy!

Once connected to the Tile app, you can ring it or see its location on a map. If your keys are no longer in range of your phone, the map shows you its last known location. Moreover, it lets you set up an alert so if someone else using the Tile app comes in range, it’ll transmit that location to you.

KeySmart Pro Features

Holds up to 10 keys in an easily carried sleeve

Locates your keys on a map or rings your keys so you can hear them in their hiding place

Works in reverse to ring your phone when you can’t find it, even if it’s on silent

Includes a powerful LED light, bottle opener, & a loop piece to attach a car key fob

Recharges via standard micro USB cable

Availability

Purchase your KeySmart Pro with Tile for just $59.99 from the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Or, go for a two-pack and save 37 percent! Choose from a variety of colors, including black, white, and red.

Cyber Week!

For a limited time you can save an extra 15% on your purchase. Add the coupon code MerrySave 15 at checkout and you’ll get the price dropped to just $50.99.

