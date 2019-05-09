These massively discounted SEO tools address concerns, build strategies

Are you familiar with the most searched keywords or phrases around your business or website? Are you using the right terminology when talking about what you do in your line of work?

Do you have the proper keywords in your content titles or tags? What is your optimal content length? How do you leverage social media to boost your search rankings? What is your SEO strategy?

If you don’t have answers to these questions, it’s know the answers to them, it’s understandable. According to a recent Manifest survey just a little over one third of small businesses have an active strategy for search engine optimization.

There’s a great deal to be had in the AndroidGuys Deals Store right now which will give you a leg up on those less-than-savvy competitors. The Keyword Pro SEO Bundle is just $99 and features industry-leading tools from Rank Active: KeywordFox and RankStat.

Keyword tools are often tricky since most systems cannot determine real search demand around a particular keyword. KeywordFox offers a unique algorithm that crunches Google stats, and can estimate real-time search traffic for given terms. Instead of guessing, KeywordFox delivers suggestions with actual data behind it.

RankStat can build an extremely detailed report on what your primary competition is doing in the keyword space. Take that knowledge, build a strategy to bolster your efforts, and mount successful campaigns.

The power behind cutting-edge SEO data cannot be overstated, which is why retail prices on these two tools usually fetches into the thousands. But with our limited time deal, you can reap benefits of proven SEO strategies for less than $50 each.

Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and purchase your lifetime license to the Keyword Pro SEO Bundle for just $99. This is pennies on the dollar at a 98 percent discount. Hurry, the savings won’t last forever!

