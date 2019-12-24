The $200 Kharbon wireless earbuds can be yours for $67 today

They were a smash hit on Indiegogo and now they're yours for a fraction of the price

Bluetooth earbuds and wireless headphones are more popular than ever and the selection gets better with each generation. Today’s better products aren’t just cord-free, they’re water resistant, stylish, and pack really strong batteries. Some offer a whole suite of awesome options.

Take the Kharbon IP67 Wireless earbuds for instance. Not only do they have high-fidelity audio with quality graphene technology, but they’ve also got a comfortable, ergonomic design.

As you might already know from its name, these earbuds are also IP67 rated against water and sweat. Then there’s the battery life, which is listed up to 150 hours of extended use. We’re talking about music for days on end, thanks to the convenient carrying case.

Features

Get provide unparalleled sound & fidelity w/ graphene technology

Connect to any device w/ ultra-reliable Bluetooth 5.0

Enjoy up to 150 hours of battery life w/ IPV6 low energy protocol

Listen to your favorite music under any situation w/ 100% IP67 waterproof rating

Availability

Initially offered as an Indiegogo campaign, the Kharbon earbuds are priced around $200 for a pair. But, we’re in the giving mood so we’re going to offer them to readers for much less.

Right now, if you head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and use promo code HAPPYHOLIDAYS at checkout, you can pick them up for just $67. That’s like one third the normal price, and a lot of money left over to treat yourself. The only decision you have to make is whether you want them in black, silver, or red.

